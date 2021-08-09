3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $164,900

Showings Start 8/5. Come see this rare 3 bedroom opportunity in Jamestown Newbury! Move in ready, new flooring, butternut cabinetry, tile backsplash, upgraded stainless appliances, recently painted and much much more. Talk about an ideal location! The courtyard off the patio is like having a peaceful park like setting as your backyard. Storage unit and attached garage as well. Condo fee includes heat and hot water!