3 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $425,000

Showings start 4/8! This impeccably renovated 2-story home is 100% move-in ready; the seller has an incredible eye for design + has left no space untouched! Beautiful + elegant cherry wood flooring throughout open concept main floor. Kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, large island + designer herringbone pattern tile backsplash. The adorable main floor powder room w/ wainscoting is across from the laundry/mudroom w/ subway tile backsplash, decorative tile flooring + custom storage built-ins, right off the 2-car garage (w/ epoxy coated floor!). 3 BR + 1 BA upstairs including the primary BR suite w/walk-in closet + upgraded BA w/ walk-in tile shower. Full unfinished basement has lots of storage space, or is ready to be finished off! Fenced in yard + private deck!