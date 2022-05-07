3 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $375,000

Showings begin 5/6. Ideal home that backs up to green space in a popular neighborhood within the top-rated McFarland School District. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a walk-in closet and full ensuite bath. The unfinished lower level grants you the opportunity to add finished square footage, including a family room and a bathroom. Spend warm summer days on the deck overlooking the spacious backyard. Attractive, designer finishes and lighting throughout; stainless appliances; tons of storage space; 2-car, attached garage. Unparalleled location, opportunity, and value!