3 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $349,900

Showings start 6/11! Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2+ bath home on nearly 1/3 of an acre in the superb neighborhood of Panorama, McFarland with partial views of Mud lake. This home is steps away from the Marsh Woods/Lewis parks on Mud lake with an abundance of nature walking and bike paths. Loaded with updates and great features, this home has vaulted ceilings, stainless-steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space. The ground level family room has a walk-out patio and is perfect for playing games, watching a movie or to cozy up to a warm fireplace in the winter. Enjoy the flowering landscape, BBQs, or star gazing at night from the beautiful deck overlooking a sprawling backyard. Bring your ideas to the partially exposed basement that is ready to be finished for extra space! View More