This terrific McFarland tri-level features 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths, and insulated vinyl faux log siding to give the front a rustic, inviting feel. The first floor kitchen has lots of cabinets and a Subzero frig/freezer, next to a large dining area and spacious living room. Down in the lower level are huge family and bar rooms, all with natural lighting, a full bath, and laundry with a utility sink. Go down one more level for a large storage area, a bonus game/exercise rom, and updated mechanicals. Outside you will find a huge deck with a canvas topped gazebo, concrete patio, seamless gutters with a leaf guard system, storage shed, decorative wishing well, and no sidewalks. All ready for a quick close!
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Did you catch any of these changes that hit this year?
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst did not offer details on Jalen Berger's dismissal, but multiple sources said Berger missed meetings and workouts before being removed from the team.
Stimulus checks were a lifeline for Americans during the pandemic. Could more aid for seniors be on the way?
Search warrant: Driver in crash that killed 3 high school seniors had 3 times alcohol limit in blood
A preliminary breath test said his alcohol level was 0.24 percent, well over the 0.08 limit.
"The stories I hear and the screenshots I see are repulsive, and absolutely outside the bounds of ethical behavior between a teacher and a student," a former director of the marching band organization said.
Lt. Reginald Patterson is a 15-year veteran of the department and head of patrol in the city's West Police District.
Culver's CurderBurger, a novelty burger the Prairie du Sac-based chain is selling Friday, for one day only, tastes not too different from the company's ButterBurger with cheese.
Noah Burks proposed to his girlfriend of six years, Western Kentucky soccer standout Chandler Backes, in front of family and friends after the Badgers' win over Army.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers readers' questions in his weekly mailbag.