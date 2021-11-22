 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $340,000

Showings begin 11/20. Gorgeous half duplex in the heart of McFarland, close to beautiful parks and walking trails. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a full ensuite bath. You’ll love the finished, exposed lower level with a family room, exercise room, bedroom, and full bath, perfect for hosting overnight guests. Stainless appliances; dedicated laundry room; mudroom; private 2-car, attached garage. Unparalleled location, opportunity, and value!

