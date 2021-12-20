 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $325,000

Showings begin 12/18. Ideal ranch home in the heart of McFarland, close to gorgeous parks and Waubesa Intermediate School. The fantastic open layout with vaulted ceilings provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a walk-in closet and full walkthrough ensuite bath. The unfinished lower level grants you the opportunity to add finished square footage. Dedicated, main level laundry room; stainless appliances; 2-car, attached garage. Unparalleled location, opportunity, and value!

