3 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $1,189,000

No showings until 4/26/21 see Broker info for further requirements. This 15 acre estate is located in the City of Madison, just 10 minutes from the Capitol Square! It features two (2) executive homes and a multi-level outbuilding, pool, sport-court and much more! Unrivaled rural/urban convenience as a hobby-farm with organic crop land, and/or lucrative development potential. Available now, act quickly!

