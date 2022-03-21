3 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $397,500

Beautifully well maintained and move in ready ranch home located in a rural country subdivision minutes from Madison and easy access to I/94. This home has an open floor plan that has been recently renovated with new LVP flooring through most of the main level. Vaulted wood ceilings in the main level living space. Both main level bathrooms have been updated. Main level laundry. Extra large 2 car attached garage. Lower level consists of a large family room with new carpet, 3rd bath and huge 24 X 24 rec room/workshop with lots of natural lighting and a walkout that leads out to the private wooded lot with great countryside views!! Property also includes adjacent lot at the end of the cul-de-sac.