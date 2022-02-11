 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $998,500

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $998,500

Stunning remodel w/new addition, new heated oversized garage w/wet bar & side door. Kitchen w/Wolf, Sub Zero appliances including 148 wine storage, custom white cabinetry/tile/under cabinet plugs, oversized sink. Douglas Fir Ceiling, 2 walkouts to entertainer's paved patio w/new landscaping, water runs, up/down lighting, stained concrete, walls, LP Smart Siding/Roof, Garden Shed. Master suite w/new bath includes Hansgrohe fixtures, soaking tub, walk-in shwr, his/her vanities, heated towel bars, solar tubes, laundry. Hunter Douglas window blinds w/remotes(main), hardwood & heated tile flrg, Marvin Windows, new trim, closets,egress bsmt window, arched doorways, new LL stairs, sky lights, woodburning FP, LED lighting, new main bath, mud & front entry. Bike path close-All details considered!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics