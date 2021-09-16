 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $74,900

Located in Highland Manor MHC, an all-age community. This brand new, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home offers 1056 sq. ft. of living space, stainless steel appliances, central heating & air. The home has washer and dryer hookups. Call to schedule an appointment.

