3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $725,000

Showings start March 3rd. Nakoma Colonial home in the heart of the neighborhood. This light-filled home offers a traditional floor plan with hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Enjoy entertaining in the remodeled kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, kitchen island and stainless steel appliances making it the heart of the home. Relax in front of the living room fireplace or in the family room with built-in bookcases. Formal dining room with custom built-in cabinet and large screened-in porch. Primary bedroom with newer full bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms and extra room being used as a small office. Additional full bathroom on 2nd floor. full basement with lower level bonus room. The possibilities are endless!