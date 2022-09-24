3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $699,900

VRP: $699,900-$724,900. Enjoy the perks of living in the heart of downtown Madison’s historic Marquette/Willy St neighborhood w/o the concerns of an older home; this stunning, custom home was newly built from the ground-up in 2019! Modern open floorplan on main lvl w/ tons of natural light. Giant island w/ Cambria quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, gas range & farmhouse sink highlight this luxurious kitchen. 3 bedrooms & laundry are upstairs w/ main bedroom featuring a private, en-suite bathroom w/ tile shower & walk-in closet. The LL is setup to be an entertainer's dream w/ a full bar w/ granite counters, brick backsplash & beverage center. Steps from Willy St Co-op, live music at Central Park, shows at the Sylvee, events at Breese Stevens, blocks from Lake Monona & much more!