3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $695,000

Rare opportunity to live on Monona Bay with some of the best Capitol views in the city! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has riparian rights (pier, boating) on the bay across the street with unrestricted views. Many recent improvements include updated kitchen, living room, 2 gas fireplaces, and composite deck overlooking the private backard with large shed. All bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors, crown molding, painted woodwork, full bath with jetted tub, and 3rd bedroom/nursury with stairs to finished attic loft/play space (no closet). 1 car attached garage and basement storage. Popular Franklin/Randall elementary schools. Great location in a walkable/biking neighborhood close to hospitals and easy access to downtown!