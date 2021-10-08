 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $650,000

RARE FIND IN DESIRABLE LOCATION! Completely updated & move-in ready home designed by Herb DeLevie, a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice. Striking architecture w/ soaring ceilings, skylight entrance & open floor plan w/ great flow for entertaining. Two living rooms feature a gas Fireplace and walls of windows looking into GORGEOUS private fenced backyard w/ patio & perennial garden. Chef's kitchen w/custom cabinets adjacent to wet bar & breakfast area flows into living & outdoor spaces. Lofty primary BR w/ updated bath+wool carpet. 2nd BR/office w/ built-in shelves and 3rd BR w/ its own ensuite, jacuzzi tub & skylights. Walk to beach/boat launch, minutes to downtown/UW Hospital/Hilldale/Research Park. Immaculately maintained. See Video Tour and extensive list of updates!

