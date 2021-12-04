 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $64,900

Enjoy life in a tranquil setting at Highland Manor, an exceptional place to live. Right now, we are offering a 2021 model year, 1056 sq. ft., 3 bed/2 bath home for only $1,475.00 per month! That s less than the average apartment rent! Call us today to schedule a viewing and get a glimpse of what it s like to live exceptionally.

