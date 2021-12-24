Beautifully updated home in a prime location on Willy St... only blocks to nearby shops and restaurants, the Square, BB Clarke Beach, just a block away! This home has been completely renovated, inside and out, with quality and design in mind. Updates include a custom kitchen with stainless appliances, cabinetry, solid surface counters, flooring, and new plumbing/electrical, updated baths, a new front porch, roof, LP smart siding, and much more! Bonus one car detached carriage house offers a finished ground floor room with wood burning stove, and a bonus upper level un-finished room for your imagination. All updates listed are per seller. This home has it all... location, fantastic updates, and potential - don't miss out!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $615,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Whatever you thought you were doing to help make COVID-19 better, we need everyone to be doing a little bit more.”
We need more girls playing, and Verona running up the score does not help
The hospital in Medford, like others, is feeling the strain, with no end in sight.
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Wisconsin should keep its politicians as far away as possible from counting the votes
Authorities in western Wisconsin are trying to sort out multiple crashes along Interstate 94.
The UW volleyball team secured the program's first national title when the fourth-seeded Badgers edged the 10th-seeded Huskers in an epic five-set NCAA final in Columbus, Ohio.
Chasing ‘Favrey’ — Aaron Rodgers goes from saying ‘Oh my God’ to Brett Favre’s TD record to the cusp of breaking it
Aaron Rodgers needs three TD tosses Sunday against the Ravens to tie Brett Favre’s franchise career record of 442 and four to break it.
A criminal complaint alleges Shawnicia Youmas was going nearly 65 mph in 30 mph zone just before the July 27 crash.
Ron Johnson is worse than the Grinch in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
The Badgers' title was a long time coming for the team's stars — and those who came before them. "This team stands on the shoulders of the alums that have come before them," coach Kelly Sheffield said.