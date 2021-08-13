 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $599,000

No showings Mon Aug 2-Wed Aug 4. Welcome to this elegant 3 bedroom colonial home in Nakoma. Immaculately maintained and located on a quiet street, across from the Arboretum and down from Nakoma Country Club. The home features large windows throughout that bring in bright southern light. Enjoy hardwood floors, updated kitchen, built-in china cabinet. Sunroom is cozy and could be an optional 4th bedroom or office. Enjoy coffee on the screened porch overlooking the backyard with numerous perennials. Close to Monroe St, shops, restaurant, bike path and bus but very private.

