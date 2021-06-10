Show date 6/11. This home was remodeled from the ground up. The second story was added while keeping the original character. Stunning custom woodwork throughout complement the red oak floors. The primary bedroom has beautiful inlaid wood floors, a walk in closet w/ built in organizers & a large bathroom w/ a custom tile shower. 3 bedrooms all on the same level plus a 1st floor office that could easily double as a 4th bedroom. Large living room w/ gas fireplace, dining room, family room and nice mud room. The kitchen features granite counters w/ handcrafted cabinets. The icing on the cake is the private patio, mature yard & raised gardens! The dry basement has been used as a wood shop. New windows & thoughtful lighting throughout. Bonus- large fully insulated heated detached 2+ car garage. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $590,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A judge and prosecutors OK'd a Racine County Jail inmate being let out to be a pall bearer at his sister's funeral. But the Department of Corrections stepped in, keeping him behind bars instead of with his family to say goodbye.
The 75-year-old's death is a warning that immunocompromised people can still be at considerable risk, her sons said.
So what happens now? Let’s take a look at what these moves mean for the Badgers.
Concepts include more housing, denser retail, high-rise office buildings, new streets and, maybe one day, replacing some or all of the mall.
Ruben Anthony is calling for an independent review of the hiring of Chris McIntosh, arguing that the hiring process was tainted by outgoing athletic director Barry Alvarez's open support for McIntosh.
-
- 4 min to read
A Racine County judge ruled last week that courts shouldn’t overturn referees' judgement calls in high school sports, enabling the WIAA to vacate a state title won by a Waterford High School wrestler in 2019.
An $85 million new south terminal will help the Dane County Regional Airport "surpass" its pre-pandemic travel levels, spokesperson says.
The announcement officially kicks of the 2022 gubernatorial race in Wisconsin.
"We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better,” Packers president Mark Murphy wrote in his monthly column for the team website.
Urban League of Greater Madison president and CEO Ruben Anthony criticized UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank for sowing distrust in how she handled the search process for Barry Alvarez’s successor.