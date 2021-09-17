 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $580,000

Completion Date: 4-5 months from signed building contract. Build this Fabulous 3 bedroom home in Madison The willow Subdivision. This Beautiful 2-story includes a magnificent grand entry to 2nd floor w/beautiful chandelier. Set on a beautifully landscaped lot, your 2-story contemporary features a large eat-in kitchen with New Granite countertops, New appliances, wood floors throughout the 1st floor. Separate dining room, formal living room, master bedroom with w/jacuzzi in master bathroom, New windows, New roof. Your Finished lower level offers a full bath & possible 4th bedroom or family room, HSA warranty incl.

