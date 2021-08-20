Delightful, light filled 2 story nestled on a deep lot across from Nakoma Golf Course will surely impress you. The moment you step inside this meticulously maintained home, you are welcomed with character & charm and as you move throughout the home, the individual modern touches add an element of casual elegance. The family room off the back w/ Morsø fireplace is ideal for great family conversations and the kitchen w/ updated appliances allows for easy cooking & flow to the dining room. Graciously dine outside on the maintenance free deck or enjoy a reading on the patio. Upstairs you will again notice the expansive windows with one bedroom offering a private deck w/ views galore and the other a generous sized primary bedroom. Call to schedule a private showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $575,000
