Charming 3 bedroom, 1 full and 2 half bath ranch home on Blackhawk Country Club golf course! House being sold as is, in very desirable Indian Hills neighborhood close to the University, UW Hospital , Hilldale, bike paths, coffee shops and more. Bring your remodeling and creative ideas. Roof was replaced in 2008 & 3 rooms were added in 1996. Living room, bedroom & den look out onto awesome green space with large Swamp Oak tree. Much potential & walking distance to Spring Harbor Middle School
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Northwestern officials removed a Badgers fan from Welsh-Ryan Arena after he made racist and vulgar gestures during the game.
Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon called out Wisconsin’s Brad Davison and Big Ten officials on Twitter. The conference offered no public response. Why that’s a failure for the conference.
Over the final five games, Allen Lazard caught 21 passes for 290 yards and five touchdowns, finishing the regular season with 40 receptions for 513 yards and eight TDs.
Google searches shown to the jury on Wednesday revealed that Chandler Halderson looked up a decades-old family dismemberment case the day he was arrested.
The Badgers are now the second-highest ranked Big Ten team.
A Burger King robbery that left a Milwaukee girl dead was staged, and she was in on it, investigators allege in court documents filed Friday.
Competitiveness, drive helped sell Badgers volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield on transfer Caroline Crawford
Sheffield says the former Kansas standout was "clearly one of the better middles" available this offseason.
The job listing to be the Badgers' offensive coordinator is light on details, but it does reveal some nuggets of information.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter will speak on campus later this month. Some Republicans have railed against The 1619 Project, calling it "propaganda" intended to stoke racial divisions.
A 14-year-old La Follette High School student died in a car crash on the Southwest Side on Saturday night and one of the drivers was taken into custody on a probation hold, with no charges filed yet, authorities reported.