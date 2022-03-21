3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $549,900

Showings start 3/19. 1st time on mkt in 50 yrs! Unspoiled character in this 3BR/1.5BA in the heart of West Lawn! Enjoy one of Madison's most walkable neighborhoods off Monroe St w/in a stone's throw of shops, restaurants, parks & schools! Covered front deck, airlock entry, LR w/French doors, built-ins & WB fireplace. Formal DR (currently has grand piano) off kitchen w/swing door. Sunny eat-in kitchen overlooking private backyard w/veggie garden. MF 1/2BA & sun-filled office. 3BRs (2 w/WICs!) upstairs, full BA, linen closet & attic for finishing/storage. Unfin bsmt w/sump pump & laundry area, extra stool on landing. Rare 2-car garage! Walk or bike to Brasserie V, Colectivo, Edgewood, Lake Wingra, Everly, Camp Randall, West High, Henry Vilas Zoo, Trader Joe's, Public Library, the UW & more!