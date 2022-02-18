3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $549,000

Showings to start on 2/24. Out of town owner coming here to sell. With the smooth lawns and indoor basketball this house is for the discriminating home seeker desiring a fashionable neighborhood with an address you'll be proud of. Originally built in 1998 by the reputable Don Simon homes this 3 bed, 3car, 3 level Home has 4bathrooms, a ML laundry, granite&marble kitchen, smart fridge, fireplace, deck, primary bedroom features walk-in closet, walk in shower, large deep corner tub overlooks a horizon of greenspace. The cathedral ceiling partners well with the south facing windows, fireplace and the open staircase leading to 3 generous bedrooms. Play ball inside at home w/a 20 foot 3rd car garage ceiling & two hoops. Open house 9 to 5 2/25