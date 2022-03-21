 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $549,000

Tamarack Trails ranch condo backing to the Conservancy. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths unit with high end features including subzero refrigerator, induction range top, reverse osmosis water, trash compactor, sauna, jetted tubs, double ovens, dining room w/wet bar, hook-ups for laundry on main floor and LL. Master Suite on main level w/ huge closet. Patio, deck and 4 season porch. Lots of storage in LL, built-in shelves, etc. (2) -furnaces, a/c, and hot water heaters.

