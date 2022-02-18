3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $545,000

Showings begin SAT 2/19 at 11am. This bright, updated 3 bed, 1 bath Colonial in Highland Park is a must see! Gleaming hardwoods, beautiful woodwork and charming archways throughout. The large, eat-in kitchen features stainless appliances, open shelving and modern tile backsplash. As temperatures start to thaw, entertain in the private backyard with generous deck and mature trees. Recent updates include fresh interior paint, light fixtures, new furnace, A/C and water softener, and new support posts in lower level. Detached 1 car garage. Located in the heart of Madison - a stone's throw from the UW Hospital, UW campus, eateries and shopping. Offers will be presented on MON 2/21 at 5pm. Sellers' preferred closing date is 4/1/22.