3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $540,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom home available in the heart of Madison! This Vilas / Greenbush neighborhood home, built in 2014, has an open floor plan on the main level, kitchen features a SS appliance package, an island with seating, gas range, wood floors and 9 foot ceilings. 3 generously sized bedrooms on the upper floor. Owners suite has attached bathroom and a walk in closet. 2nd floor laundry as well! Unfinished basement could be converted for extra living space or use it for the storage. Attached 1 car garage with 1 off street surface stall.