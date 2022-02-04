 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $540,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $540,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom home available in the heart of Madison! This Vilas / Greenbush neighborhood home, built in 2014, has an open floor plan on the main level, kitchen features a SS appliance package, an island with seating, gas range, wood floors and 9 foot ceilings. 3 generously sized bedrooms on the upper floor. Owners suite has attached bathroom and a walk in closet. 2nd floor laundry as well! Unfinished basement could be converted for extra living space or use it for the storage. Attached 1 car garage with 1 off street surface stall.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics