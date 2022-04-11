Come see this charming three bedroom, two bathroom house, overflowing with natural light, and located in Madison’s BEST neighborhood. This home perfectly balances classic colonial character, featuring hardwood floors, arched entryways, and basketweave bathroom tile work, with modern conveniences. Attached one car garage, gas fireplace, roomy bedroom closets, white kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops. The backyard is an oasis for entertaining, with a newly added natural flagstone patio, cedar fenced backyard, and hardscaping. Enjoy your prime location with everything that the Monroe St neighborhood has to offer; steps away from Lake Wingra, Henry Vilas Children’s Zoo, the bike path, the UW Arboretum, and the recently renovated Glenway Golf Course!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $539,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kelsey Musgrove, 30, died from traumatic injuries she suffered during a fall down a riverbank while hiking alone in northern Wisconsin, authorities said.
Graham Mertz is still the starting quarterback at Wisconsin after two seasons that have left him wanting more. Why the junior-to-be embraced change — and competition — during a busy offseason.
Jim Henderson said he left because of "a lack of support from UW System leadership."
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Run, Tommy, run: Former governor would bring some much-needed experience to race
The former Badgers star and current Arizona Cardinals defensive end shared high praise of an award-winning performer Wednesday on Twitter, leading her to respond Thursday with a bold challenge.
The event is free, but an admission ticket is still required.
The backup point guard joins Ben Carlson and Matthew Mors as the three Badgers players transferring and is the fourth to announce he’ll be leaving the team — Johnny Davis declared for the NBA draft.
The highly contagious bird flu that has resulted in the euthanizing of millions of chickens across the state has now spread to a commercial flock in northern Wisconsin.
Thoughts on the offensive line's struggles, a potential star safety and more included in today's observations from Badgers football practice.
With noncompetitive races and the defeat of conservative challengers, incoming supervisors are poised to accelerate recent reforms to county government.