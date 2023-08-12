Introducing a stunning new construction: a contemporary two-story home boasting 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1/2bath. Step into the spacious living room, flooded with natural light, offering a perfect space for relaxation and entertainment. The sleek kitchen features Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen, the dining area provides an inviting atmosphere. The primary bedroom impresses with its generous size and ensuite bathroom, complete with luxurious fixtures and a walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms offer versatility and comfort. Laundry on the same level as the bedrooms! Don't miss the opportunity to make this contemporary new construction gem your dream home. Estimated completion date 10/31/2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $535,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Democrats in Wisconsin renew call for cannabis legalization after Minnesota recreational law takes effect
With Wisconsin now fully surrounded by states that allow cannabis consumption in some form, Democratic lawmakers are recognizing the amount of…
Nobody's forgotten the Brett Favre-fueled drama from Family Night in 2008.
The moves drew immediate ire from conservatives, especially the chief justice, whose powers now appear to be largely diminished.
My Sister's Kitchen in Middleton is closing on Aug. 20 so owner Shelly Skinner can have time to clean and move before her lease ends at the en…
Ahan has outgrown its space inside the The Bur Oak music venue on Winnebago Street, and its owners plan to move the popular pan-Asian restaura…