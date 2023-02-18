Trending contemporary style new construction, 3 bedroom, 2 story. Great neighborhood, near Lake Monona, Olbrich, entertainment, restaurants, etc. Beautiful great room with gas fireplace, open dining with slider to patio. Fantastic upscale kitchen with full overlay unique cabinetry, Quartz tops, stainless steel appliance, gas range. Upper level has laundry and spacious primary suite with walk-in closet and luxury bath, 2nd bath and 2 bedrooms. 2 car garage. Unfinished lower level with egress window in bedroom, large rec room and roughed in full bath. Licensee interest.