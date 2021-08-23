 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $528,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $528,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $528,000

The NEWEST house in GOLF GREEN neighborhood built by a builder for his own family! Odana Hills Park right on the left of the house, 4 min walk to Golf Course; 3 min to Hy-Vee & many other shops; High quality work thru out the house. Great Room has vaulted high ceiling, Wood burning FPLC, 16 glass windows on south wall welcoming natural light & view of the private backyard. All Kitchen appliances replaced in past few yrs. SKYLIGHTS!! 1st floor presents Master BDRM, office & laundry, plus a screened porch. Two bedrooms upstairs plus an unique bonus room(17x19); Finished Lower level offers a full bath & a sauna. Attention to the unfinished part: extra thick concrete foundation, air to air exchange! Review the Lists of Upgrades & ENERGY SAVING FACTORS. MUST SPEND YOUR TIME TO EXPLORE!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook
Editorial

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook

"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"

Watch Now: Related Video

Flooding and high winds across the Northeast as Henri advances

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics