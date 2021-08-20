 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $520,000

Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA home in Parkwood Hills. Features LR w/ vaulted ceiling, Gas Fireplace & Birdseye maple flooring. Hardwood floors though out main level. Eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, half bath plus a 1st floor office leading to 3-season porch and private backyard. All 3 bedrooms on 2nd level including 2 full baths. Large primary bedroom (21x11) with ensuite bath plus extra storage closet that can be turned into a walk in closet. New front steps and backyard paved patio (2019), Fridge (2019), Dishwasher (2021), Stove & Microwave (2021), Washer & Dryer (2018). Large unfinished basement ready for your future Rec room.

