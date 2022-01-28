Showings begin 1/27. Welcome home to this sunny Colonial in the sought after Nakoma neighborhood. Just steps from the commuter path and the shops and restaurants on Monroe Street, this location is hard to beat. Enjoy weekends in the Arboretum or stop by the Monroe Street Farmer's Market. Great natural light and wood floors throughout. Spacious living room and den as well as a 3-season porch allow for multiple hangout spots throughout the house. Finished basement is ready for game day. Large fenced in yard and beautiful established trees. Thoughtful updates include new kitchen cabinets, counters, ceiling and appliances in (2018/2019). Freshly tiled bathroom (2019) that retains its original character. Enjoy neighborhood events like 4th of July Parade, 12th Night Play, and Tulip Dinner.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $515,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Badgers freshman Chucky Hepburn got devastating news from his home state earlier this week. “We’re all grieving,” his father, Greg Hepburn, said.
There were too many discrepancies (no specifics) for Green Bay not to come out on top
The discussion was advertised as an alternative perspective to the U.S. government’s response to COVID-19.
There's a 100% chance of snow in Madison Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Oconto, is shown on what appears to be a hidden camera posted to YouTube making incendiary comments.
“I wasn’t even halfway through the video before I was on the phone with somebody,” Kelly Sheffield said. Now Gulce Guctekin is joining the Badgers.
In the aftermath of the Packers’ season-ending 13-10 loss to the 49ers at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers found himself contemplating things he didn’t think he’d have to consider quite so soon.
What can he bring to the Badgers offense and what will his role be aplus other questions about Bobby Engram, UW's offensive coordinator target.
For nearly 50 years Don Herman has been plowing and checking ice thickness of the state's largest inland lake known for its walleye and, in February, its sturgeon spearing season.
Michael Zeimet works as a clerical assistant for the state Department of Transportation's west Madison Department of Motor Vehicles office.