3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $500,000

Lookout! This one is going to grab you by the heart and make you want to stay forever! Nakoma. New interior paint throughout. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Heck, almost the entire kitchen is all new! New carpet. Fantastic sunroom that overlooks private yard (yes, the neighborhood turkeys trot through), new bathroom fixtures and partial finished lower level.

