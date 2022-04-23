3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $499,900

Estimated date of completion 6/10/22. Walking in the front door you turn to see the expansive great room that leads into a fully open floor plan that flows into the kitchen. Bonus room off the kitchen can be a dining area, den, open office or whatever space you need it for! Double doors lead into the huge primary suite w/ tiled shower, double sinks & a large walk-in closet. Bdrms 2&3 have walk-in closets & there's a 2nd floor laundry too! Quality builder UNICONWI adds a lot of extra touches that you don't see in all homes-fully trimmed windows, wider baseboards, granite countertops, tiled primary showers, tiled bathroom floors & much more. Garage is drywalled & taped. LL has an egress window & is plumbed for a full bath. Go to Terravessa.com for info on deed restrictions, plat maps, etc.