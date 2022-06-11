3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $459,900

The crown jewel! This home simply shines. Main level features flex room/office & wide open living, dining & kitchen spaces. LVP floors adorn main areas. Spacious kitchen with ample cabinetry, granite counters & stainless appliances. Huge living room with gas fireplace & dining area leading to oversized patio, perfect for grilling & entertaining on those warm summer nights. Primary bedroom includes tray ceilings, walk-in closet, dual sinks & walk-in closet. Professionally finished lower level includes 2 living spaces, a rec room; great for movie night & a rec room/play room, plus a full bath. Owners have taken great pride & care of this home & it shows! Recently painted throughout, upgraded lighting, extra garage storage. Don't miss out on this one!