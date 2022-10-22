 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $459,000

Welcome home to the Oscar model! Upgraded and move-in ready! Spacious, open concept floor plan flooded with natural light. Living room features a stunning built-in faux fireplace with stacked stone surround, dining area with patio doors leading to a private deck and a chef's kitchen with massive center island, ample cabinetry, tile backsplash, and a gas range! Nine foot ceilings throughout and a nice laundry/mud room off the attached 2 car garage. Main bedroom en-suite with walk-in closet, dual vanities and a large shower. Third bedroom offers french doors, perfect for a guest room, den/office, or bonus room. Lower level is ready to finish with all the electrical outlets already in and stubbed for a bath. Beautifully landscaped, low maintenance exterior and a nice front porch!

