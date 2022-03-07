 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $450,000

Green built & energy star certified home! 3 bedrooms with a full master bath and walkin closet. The kitchen is open to the great room which boasts cathedral ceilings and a gas fireplace. The huge kitchen/dinette has a breakfast bar and large pantry. Main floor laundry helps round out this great house with a fenced- in backyard for your safety, or enjoy one of the parks located across the street from the front door! Lower level is finished with a den, rec. room and full bath with a wet bar.

