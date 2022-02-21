 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $445,000

Under Construction - Goal is May 15th for occupancy! Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage , granite counter tops, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances and concrete pad off the back offers several options!! What ever the size of the project, Tri State brings the framework that eliminates surprises during construction bringing a pleasant experience for clients. From site selection and engineering, to exterior and interior design, to permitting and construction, they are your full-service custom home contractor! Other lots are available in this subdivision with several price points and floor plans.

