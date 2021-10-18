 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $444,900

New construction Oakley Ranch 3 bedroom, 2 bath, split bedroom concept built by Trademark Homes. Kitchen includes walk-in pantry, white cabinets, quartz counters, island, stainless steel appliances and gas range. Dinette opens to great room and pocket office with built-in desk. Main bedroom includes en-suite with double vanity, walk-in tiled shower and walk-in closet. Separate laundry and bench with hooks. Insulated garage, professional landscaping. Smart features: Nest Thermostat & doorbell and Garage Q. Located in the newest Fitchburg Community of Fahey Fields in the Oregon School District. Enjoy convenience to the city, walking paths, shops and more!

