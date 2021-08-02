 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $440,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $440,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $440,000

Location & charm come together in this Cape Cod jewel in the heart of Sunset Village. More than $50K in updates & improvements have helped restore many of the original features of this delightful 1953 home with mid century accents throughout. The main floor has 2 large bedrooms, full bath, an expansive living room with original oak floors, wood burning fireplace & formal dining room that walks out to a charming, private 3-season porch. Beautifully renovated kitchen has a secondary dining area (or family room) and a walkout to a secluded deck. Second floor features an enormous 3rd bedroom with a private bath and flex room that could easily be used as a 4th bedroom, office or study. Walk to Hilldale, University Ave. and UW Hospital.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Strong wind kicking up dust in Arizona

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics