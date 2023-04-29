Location. Location. Location. Wait till you see this move in ready 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath two story with big fenced in backyard in Grandview Commons. Tons of sunlight with this smart plan on main level. You have living ,dining, kitchen, laundry/mudroom, and half bath. Second floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, including owners suite. You will fall in love with the large patio & amazing gazebo that stays with the house, it is perfect for entertaining and your summer grill outs in your new home! Finished LL adds great space with Rec room, office , full bathroom, and plenty of storage. Nice size two car garage. Located close to shopping, grocery , and parks.