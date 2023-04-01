Showings will begin March 31 at 4pm. This like-new, less than 2-year-old home boasts 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. The open floor plan and stainless-steel appliances add a touch of sophistication to the kitchen, making it a perfect place to cook and entertain. Stay cozy on chilly WI days with the gas fireplace. The spacious primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and en-suite. Enjoy a spacious rec room in the basement that offers a cozy and inviting atmosphere for relaxing. There is plenty of unfinished space for a workout room or storage. The vinyl-fenced yard adds privacy and great space for outdoor living. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a beautiful, move-in-ready home in a desirable location! Offers due by 9pm on Sunday, April 2.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"As a Catholic, I urge you, for the salvation of your soul; do not vote for her in the Supreme Court race on April 4," the pamphlet states.
Wisconsin's leading girls basketball scorer chose not to wait for Division I schools to pick college
Reedsburg's Sydney Cherney planned to collect offers during the AAU season, but the junior visited a college campus and made up her mind over …
Students in need of mental health services are being encouraged to use on-campus resources from University Health Services and the Dean of Stu…
The 6-foot-9 forward, who has a fifth year of eligibility, started all 63 games he appeared in the last two seasons.
Talented quarterbacks and plenty of receivers to throw to were on display for the first time. Here is what we learned.