This like-new, less than 2-year-old home boasts 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. The open floor plan and stainless-steel appliances add a touch of sophistication to the kitchen, making it a perfect place to cook and entertain. Stay cozy on chilly WI days with the gas fireplace. The spacious primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and en-suite. Enjoy a spacious rec room in the basement that offers a cozy and inviting atmosphere for relaxing. There is plenty of unfinished space for a workout room or storage. The vinyl-fenced yard adds privacy and great space for outdoor living. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a beautiful, move-in-ready home in a desirable location!