This like-new, less than 2-year-old home boasts 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. The open floor plan and stainless-steel appliances add a touch of sophistication to the kitchen, making it a perfect place to cook and entertain. Stay cozy on chilly WI days with the gas fireplace. The spacious primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and en-suite. Enjoy a spacious rec room in the basement that offers a cozy and inviting atmosphere for relaxing. There is plenty of unfinished space for a workout room or storage. The vinyl-fenced yard adds privacy and great space for outdoor living. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a beautiful, move-in-ready home in a desirable location!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Waupun standout and Southern Illinois' leading scorer Marcus Domask has picked where he plans to transfer. Here's what we know.
Emily Breidenbach, 32, of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel, 23, of the Cameron Police Department, were killed in a traffic stop …
Neither team has budged since both sides acknowledged a deal was likely to occur.
Franchisee Sammy Nixon said the restaurant isn't completely finished yet, but they're "closing in on it."
The trend of area players leaving Wisconsin continues as Teagan Mallegni is joining an area rival in committing elsewhere.