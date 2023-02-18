Showings begin (2/17). Like new, custom built prairie-style home located in the Uptown Crossing neighborhood within the Oregon School District. You’ll love the open-concept floor plan, gas fireplace, LVP wood flooring, finished basement, the office/flex room and laundry on the main level. The kitchen boasts Corian countertops, a large island & stainless-steel appliances. Concerned about your carbon footprint & its impact on the environment? Then look no further. This home is Green Built Certified & solar panels were installed in Aug. of 2020, saving you in utility costs. Located a few blocks from the the Cap City Trail, as well as several other trails, numerous parks, the Fitchburg Library and many other amenities and entertainment are nearby. Only a 10 minute drive to downtown Madison.