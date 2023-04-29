Showings 4/27. This nearly new home has been wonderfully maintained and is ready for you! Main level is chock full of modern conveniences such as mud room w/ laundry off garage entry, half bathroom, and large, sunny flex room! Open kitchen is stunning with upgraded cabinetry and gleaming granite countertops. Steps away, you'll find the dining area which leads to new, cedar deck. Living room is warm and inviting thanks to gas fireplace, with plenty of space for any furniture set! Upstairs, you'll find a large primary suite, which includes tray ceiling, walk-in closet and convenient en-suite bathroom. Remaining bedrooms are spacious and full of natural light. Lower level is ready to be finished with stubbing for future bathroom. All this on beautifully wooded lot, backing to Door Creek Park!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $419,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The owner of Groovy Wood Studios in Madison has plans to revive the music theater, bring in more bands from a wide genre and have shows multip…
The project also removes a former Subway shop that later became a juice and sandwich shop.
Two brothers with lots of restaurant experience are opening Fratelli's Trattoria where Angelo's restaurant and bar was in Monona for 30 years.
The doctors, who started a competing practice in Madison, say they haven't violated a contract clause against treating previous patients. They…
Bakke is anything but ordinary with amenities such as a teaching kitchen, an eight-lane swimming pool, a rock-climbing wall and eight basketba…