 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $419,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $419,000

Amazing location, near parks, walking trails and dog park. Get the peace of mind that comes with award-winning, quality craftsmanship & energy efficiency that can only be found in a Veridian home. On average, a Focus On Energy & Green Built certified Veridian home is 70% more energy efficient than a typical used home! This home is move in ready with Auburn Ridge cabinetry, Kohler plumbing fixtures, brand new carpet throughout and even a fenced in yard. This home is waiting for you!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics