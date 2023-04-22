Exceptionally well maintained and updated Grandview Commons Veridian "Beryl" style one owner home. Finished lower level boasts enormous rec room with custom pub style booth, wet bar, full bath, separate office with storage, and built in AVI wiring, a true nerd's paradise. Fenced in yard with huge deck and many perennials is a great spot to sit and relax. Kitchen has stainless Kitchen-Aid appliances, a large island, and ample dining area. Recharge in the full en-suite primary bedroom with walk in shower. Relax in the spacious main floor living room wired for wall mount TV and with in-floor power to easily charge devices. First floor laundry, epoxy finish garage floor, solar panels are also in this fantastic move-in ready home.