3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $410,000

Come see this stunning 1-Story Ranch condo that features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage, 2,549 finished sqft, & tons of natural light. The main level boasts a grand living room w/ gas fireplace, hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, sunroom, owner's suite w/ private en-suite & walk-in closet, open concept kitchen w/ breakfast bar & adjacent dining room, recessed lighting, built-in speakers, full bathroom, spacious second bedroom, & separate laundry room. The lower level features a large finished rec area w/ ample recessed lighting, sizable bedroom, full bathroom, storage area, & walkout to a serene patio entertaining area. Within walking distance to parks & close to many amenities. This is a rare walkout ranch condo in a great location w/ a strong condo association.

