Showings start 9/16! Impeccably maintained, this 3-bedroom two-story home epitomizes care and attention to detail. The main level unfolds into a warm and inviting open concept, generously bathed in natural light. The kitchen, a focal point of the space, boasts expansive quartz countertops and a convenient kitchen island. Ascending to the 2nd floor, you'll find a spacious primary suite featuring a walk-in closet and an adjoining bath. Outside, an established and fenced yard awaits, complemented by a beautifully crafted concrete area, perfectly suited for all your outdoor gatherings and relaxation. Situated in a highly desirable location, this property offers seamless access to parks, schools, and shopping, underlining its convenience and practicality. This is one you don't want to miss!